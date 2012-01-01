This is one of the UK’s fastest growing and most successful medical communications agencies. With a flair for the creative as well as medical- they have a stellar reputation for operating in the sweet spot between the two. This is a career defining role setting up a new scientific services division with a medical affairs focus. There will be the chance to shine as an agency lead on scientific excellence– sharing and owning the future of the scientific services team.

As this is a leadership role confidence in managing a team- as well as managing client relations on scientific strategy- is key. You will relish the opportunity to be the most senior member of the scientific services capability for medical affairs in the agency – and demonstrate both the empathy and gravitas required for such a position. As this is a new division you must initially also be happy to roll your sleeves up and deliver where necessary- as the offer grows and is established. You must be interested in leading a medical affairs medical writing team and demonstrate an entrepreneurial, collaborative attitude.

Benefits include a boutique culture with big ambitions, support from a superbly friendly and at the same time talented board and team, and flexibility to work from home and around personal preferences. You must have medical education or communications agency experience.

