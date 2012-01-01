Scientific Services Lead

This is one of the UK’s fastest growing and most successful medical communications agencies. With a flair for the creative as well as medical- they have a stellar reputation for operating in the sweet spot between the two. This is a career defining role setting up a new scientific services division with a medical affairs focus. There will be the chance to shine as an agency lead on scientific excellence– sharing and owning the future of the scientific services team.
As this is a leadership role confidence in managing a team- as well as managing client relations on scientific strategy- is key. You will relish the opportunity to be the most senior member of the scientific services capability for medical affairs in the agency – and demonstrate both the empathy and gravitas required for such a position. As this is a new division you must initially also be happy to roll your sleeves up and deliver where necessary- as the offer grows and is established. You must be interested in leading a medical affairs medical writing team and demonstrate an entrepreneurial, collaborative attitude.
Benefits include a boutique culture with big ambitions, support from a superbly friendly and at the same time talented board and team, and flexibility to work from home and around personal preferences. You must have medical education or communications agency experience.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

