Senior Account Executive: Medical Communications

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Up to £38,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
13-Mar-23
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2428

This is a unique London based medical communications agency that is a big name with a boutique culture. Established for decades with some of the finest talent, clients and campaigns in medical communications to their credit- they are a confident as well as supportive team.
From education to content to training delivered with a stellar in-house creative and digital team- their work resonates across channels and audiences in compelling and engaging ways.
The team dynamic is very special and rare. They are proud of their informal yet professional ethos- with a culture that empowers and also supports.
They also deliver medical education campaigns that are different- that are the result of pushing boundaries in medical communications- thinking creatively and outside the box- moving away from the traditional and into the future.
Previous medical education agency experience at at least Account Executive level is required for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

