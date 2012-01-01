This is a unique London based medical communications agency that is a big name with a boutique culture. Established for decades with some of the finest talent, clients and campaigns in medical communications to their credit- they are a confident as well as supportive team.

From education to content to training delivered with a stellar in-house creative and digital team- their work resonates across channels and audiences in compelling and engaging ways.

The team dynamic is very special and rare. They are proud of their informal yet professional ethos- with a culture that empowers and also supports.

They also deliver medical education campaigns that are different- that are the result of pushing boundaries in medical communications- thinking creatively and outside the box- moving away from the traditional and into the future.

Previous medical education agency experience at at least Account Executive level is required for this role.

