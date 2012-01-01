The company

Portland is a fast-paced communications and public affairs consultancy. We are based in London, with offices in New York and Nairobi.

Our team devises and implements communications and public affairs programmes across a number of specialist areas typically including strategic consultancy and message development, political outreach and select committee training, corporate communications, media relations, media training, issues and crisis management, digital and social media, integrated campaigning, patient and professional engagement, market access / Health Technology Appraisal communications, patient education and disease awareness

The health team has a growing list of UK and international clients from the health and wellbeing, pharmaceutical, social care and charity sectors.

The role



We are looking for a PA/PR professional with healthcare industry knowledge to join our dynamic team as an Account Executive. If you are looking to develop your skills and experience under the direction of a diligent senior management team who are well-known in the world of politics and health, look no further! As a corporate business with a media ‘twist’ we provide a comfortable and exciting organisational culture that promotes creativity and flexibility as well as providing ample opportunities to socialise with the wider organisation at glamorous events around the Chancery Lane/Fleet street area.

This role is within Portland Health, part of the Portland Corporate Communications and Public Affairs team. Portland Health is a small but fast growing team providing public relations and public affairs services to clients which help them successfully navigate through a complex and fast-changing landscape.

You will be joining a team of consultants with unrivalled first-hand PR and PA experience at the highest level

As an Account Executive, your proven experience to date may lean more towards PA or PR, however you will have knowledge of drafting pharmaceutical product and disease awareness material, providing reference packs and facilitating approvals, generating media coverage, supporting the running of public events, managing political and/or stakeholder relationships (Key Opinion Leaders and Patient Groups) for a diverse range of clients and therapeutic areas