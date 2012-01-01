The company
- Portland is a fast-paced communications and public affairs consultancy. We are based in London, with offices in New York and Nairobi.
- Our team devises and implements communications and public affairs programmes across a number of specialist areas typically including strategic consultancy and message development, political outreach and select committee training, corporate communications, media relations, media training, issues and crisis management, digital and social media, integrated campaigning, patient and professional engagement, market access / Health Technology Appraisal communications, patient education and disease awareness
- The health team has a growing list of UK and international clients from the health and wellbeing, pharmaceutical, social care and charity sectors.
The role
We are looking for a PA/PR professional with healthcare industry knowledge to join our dynamic team as an Account Executive. If you are looking to develop your skills and experience under the direction of a diligent senior management team who are well-known in the world of politics and health, look no further! As a corporate business with a media ‘twist’ we provide a comfortable and exciting organisational culture that promotes creativity and flexibility as well as providing ample opportunities to socialise with the wider organisation at glamorous events around the Chancery Lane/Fleet street area.
This role is within Portland Health, part of the Portland Corporate Communications and Public Affairs team. Portland Health is a small but fast growing team providing public relations and public affairs services to clients which help them successfully navigate through a complex and fast-changing landscape. You will be joining a team of consultants with unrivalled first-hand PR and PA experience at the highest level As an Account Executive, your proven experience to date may lean more towards PA or PR, however you will have knowledge of drafting pharmaceutical product and disease awareness material, providing reference packs and facilitating approvals, generating media coverage, supporting the running of public events, managing political and/or stakeholder relationships (Key Opinion Leaders and Patient Groups) for a diverse range of clients and therapeutic areas You will have a solid understanding of the way the NHS is structured, the drug approval and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) processes
Key responsibilities may include
- Tracking issues in the media and politics for designated clients, nationally, locally in conjunction with specific projects
- Tracking local and central government proceedings relevant to designated clients
- Monitoring forthcoming features, forward calendars, checking deadlines, getting information on upcoming outsourced or commissioned articles
- Preparing draft political and wider stakeholder briefs for designated clients
- Drafting press releases and other materials such as backgrounders and spokesperson briefing documents, referencing, developing reference packs, tracking/managing client approvals
- Selling in press releases, news stories and feature items
- Making sure media lists are up to date, accurate and relevant
- Developing and maintaining relationships with key national and industry journalists, MP offices and stakeholders
- Managing reactive media relations for designated clients
- Contributing to devising proactive media engagement strategies for designated clients
- Responding quickly and accurately to journalist, MP, stakeholder and client requests
- Managing coverage clippings, analysis and evaluation books on behalf designated clients
- Helping to organise events, press conferences and photocalls etc
- Interviewing case studies and developing written testimonials
- Researching and sourcing information as directed by Senior Account Executives and Account Managers for designated client projects
- Undertaking research for new business proposals and suggesting new lines of potential business based on analysis of environment
- Preparing for and attending client, local government and stakeholder meetings, drafting agendas, preparing concise and timely follow up reports as directed by team
- Maintaining regular contact with clients
- Participating in doorstep canvassing sessions for designated clients
- Collating and presenting the results of canvassing and other research projects.
Person Specification
Competences applicable to the post:
Providing a quality service
You must:
- Have a good feel for communications work, with experience of speaking to media and stakeholders and implementing communication strategies
- Be organised with the ability to manage your own workload;
- Have the ability to conduct comprehensive analysis of information to tight deadlines ensuring accuracy and relevance;
- Have the ability to communicate confidently with Portland staff, clients and other stakeholders.
- Personal Effectiveness
You must:
- Be logical, quick and flexible in the appraisal of problems;
- Have the ability to present findings for publication clearly and accurately to a range of audiences; and
- Be proficient in the use of database and Internet tools; spreadsheets, and word processing.
Team working and projects
You must:
- Be able to work with and communicate effectively with others across the agency;
- Be able to take direction and report progress on your work with others;
- Be able to manage projects independently, with limited management direction, as required; and
- Be able to support and aid the development junior team members and interns
- Be confident in engaging directly with the public.
Qualifications and skills:
You must:
- You must have a Degree (with a minimum of a 2:2). This is likely to be in a science, social sciences or arts degree, for example pharmacology, biology, politics, economics, English, history
- Preference may be given to candidates who have at least a 2:1 degree or relevant research experience. Previous experience of public affairs research, experience working at an agency/busy press office or a post graduate qualification in a relevant subject area would be an advantage.
- Candidates with demonstrable experience of campaigning will be at an advantage, whether gained in a political party or NGO environment.
Remuneration and benefits
Salary:
- Dependant on skills and experience
Quarterly Bonus:
- Opportunity to earn up to 24% salary per annum
- Bonus dependant on company and individual performance
- Paid in quarterly instalments
Annual Profit Share:
- 10% Company profits distributed pro rata
Pension:
Gym:
- 50% Portland contribution to Fitness First (annual membership)
Life Assurance:
- Single person cover paid for by Portland
Other:
- 25 days holiday (plus bank holidays) per calendar year
- Cycle to work scheme
- Childcare voucher scheme
- Season ticket loan
- Employee Assistance Programme (EAP)
Benefits eligibility (with the exception of annual leave, bonus and life assurance) arises on completion of probationary period