The Purple Agency, part of Adare, is a full-service integrated marketing agency combining creativity, marketing strategy with digital expertise, intelligent data-driven insight and execution services. This perfect partnership means we deliver compelling and enlightening communications to the right audience. From integrated campaigns to one-off digital projects, we transform marketing budget into sales.

Purple are a 72 strong, multi award winning integrated marketing agency with studio's in the UK and Europe. We have a range of clients in the Healthcare sector and this is one of our fastest growing areas across a range of disciplines.

Job description

To effectively manage key healthcare accounts, maintaining timely communications with the client and dealing with all related issues and administration.

To take clear, accurate briefs and relay this information to appropriate agency team members effectively.

To add value to client projects, contributing to strategic marketing plans, creative and promotional content.

To help ensure the client's marketing communication requirements are delivered to brief, budget and deadline.

To build strong client relationships quickly, whilst understanding their marketing communications needs.

To manage client budgets including quoting, billing and forecasting.

Desired Skills and Experience

Skills and Experience

Degree in relevant subject (e.g. Life science)

Minimum 4 years marketing experience

Superb written and verbal communication skills

Excellent time management, organisational and administrative skills

Marketing communications agency experience preferred

Mindset and Personality

Hands-on, team player with a proactive confident approach

Calm under pressure, with an ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

Ambitious & enthusiastic - passionate about healthcare communications

Quality conscious with excellent attention to detail

Methodical and logical approach

Client focussed with excellent client facing skills

We are looking for the right candidate with the right experience, education and personality. We are happy to work the role around any candidate who we believe is the right person to join this exciting team. So if you are an account exec, account manager or senior account manager, please get in touch.