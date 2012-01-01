Highly successful medical communications agency seeks principal medical writer to join its editorial centre of excellence, creating superb quality medical communications materials.

The medical communications agency:-

• Well established, constant growth and always in profit

• Manages large global publications accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.

• Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The principal medical writer’s role:-

• Providing medical writing skills, expertise and leadership across a range of therapy areas

• Ultimately responsible for the production of high calibre publications, meeting materials, promotional and scientific slides and reports, digital materials and patient communications

• As well as writing medical communications to an advanced level, you will be able to delegate to senior medical writers and medical writers and to maintain professional client relationships with pharmaceutical organisations

The successful principal medical writer:-

• Will have science degree and at least 5 years’ experience as a medical and senior medical writer in a medical communications agency

• Will have experience in publications and publications plan management within a medical communications agency

• Well organised, a people person who enjoys mentoring other writers and has a keen eye for detail

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244

