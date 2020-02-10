

Highly successful medical communications agency seeks scientific services director to oversee medical writing and editorial output making sure standards are adhered to and communications objectives are met, and to provide scientific expertise on a range of therapy areas.

The medical communications agency:-

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Offers the full range of medical communications activities, including publication planning as well as more commercial, creative campaigns.

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The director of scientific services role:-

- Providing scientific leadership to clients and acting as in-house scientific expert on certain therapy areas

- Taking an active part on the agency’s management team

- Leading strategic development and implementation of publication plans

The successful director of scientific services:-

- Will be able to lead from the front all senior scientists and writers

- Will have demonstrable leadership qualities as well as strategic experience

- Well organised, a people person who reassures clients with scientific expertise as well as inspiring internal teams

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244

Location: London

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Do you know someone who may be suitable for this role? Should you introduce a candidate to Media Contacts who we subsequently place, we will send you a £150 retail gift voucher!