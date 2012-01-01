This creative, independent healthcare communications group is looking for a talented Senior Account Manager to work on a variety of global health and medical campaigns.

A bit about the company:

• Integrated agency with a focus on offering everything a med comms client might need, with real growth in strategic counsel

• Rewards and promotions are on offer as soon as they are earned, regardless of level of experience

• Very sociable, friendly teams, with regular events

As a Senior Account Executive you will:

• Contribute to the professional development of members of your team with day-to-day encouragement and mentorship

• Help to plan creative events and programmes for clients

• Contribute to client presentations and briefings

• Research and write press releases

• Contribute to business development by identifying opportunities, writing programmes and proposals and participating in professional associations

The successful candidate will:

• Be passionate about pharmaceutical communications and the healthcare industry

• Have experience of working in a public relations agency to Senior Account Executive level

• Have excellent writing and presentation skills

• Be a team player who is keen to share ideas and have an influence on the shape and future of the agency

