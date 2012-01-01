Highly successful medical communications agency seeks account director to take the lead for major pharma clients. If you have at least 3 – 5 years’ medical communications agency experience and would like to join the agency with the most varied portfolio in the UK, this should be your next move.

The medical communications agency:-

• Well established, constant growth and always in profit

• Manages large global medcomms accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.

• Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The account director’s role:-

• Manage a medical education plan from strategic concept development through implementation and financial reconciliation, driving daily development and execution of account initiatives, and serve as a main client contact

• Acting as the senior resource for client, ensuring resolution of day-to-day account issues

• Ownership of key deliverables for strategic alignment with client expectations

The successful account director:-

• Will have a science background and solid client services experience in a medical communications agency

• Will benefit from incredible resources unavailable in any other medical communications agency

• Will be super organised, with great attention to detail and a passion for strategy and processes

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244

