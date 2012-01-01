Account Director, Medical Communications & Events

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
North West England
Salary Description:
£50 - 65,000 according to skills and experience + benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
17-Dec-19
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
30014

Highly successful medical communications agency seeks account director to take the lead for major pharma clients. If you have at least 3 – 5 years’ medical communications agency experience and would like to join the agency with the most varied portfolio in the UK, this should be your next move.

The medical communications agency:-

• Well established, constant growth and always in profit
• Manages large global medcomms accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.
• Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The account director’s role:-

• Manage a medical education plan from strategic concept development through implementation and financial reconciliation, driving daily development and execution of account initiatives, and serve as a main client contact
• Acting as the senior resource for client, ensuring resolution of day-to-day account issues
• Ownership of key deliverables for strategic alignment with client expectations

The successful account director:-

• Will have a science background and solid client services experience in a medical communications agency
• Will benefit from incredible resources unavailable in any other medical communications agency
• Will be super organised, with great attention to detail and a passion for strategy and processes

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: + 44 (0) 207 359 824
Fax: + 44 (0) 207 226 912
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings