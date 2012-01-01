Account Director – Creative Healthcare Communications



Purple Agency - Basingstoke

Passionate, collaborative, innovative, creative, brave, fun… just some of the attributes and values we look for in our people.

We want you to enjoy your working life (and social life) at Purple. We believe a strong energised team, working together towards common goals, delivers great work.

Ready for the next step in your career?

Eager to lead and nurture an enthusiastic team to success?

Able to see things differently and find the best solutions for our clients?

Following a round of pitch wins, Purple is looking for a highly driven, collaborative Account Director to join the senior healthcare team, supporting the Client Services Director in developing and shaping the future success of the company's healthcare business.

The Company

As the creative marketing communications and advertising agency of Adare International, Purple works in 31 countries with some of the world’s biggest brands. Our ever-growing healthcare client roster alone includes Novartis, Pfizer, MSD, Takeda and Sanofi.

Healthcare is one Purple’s three core divisions. Our strategic and creative thinking is informed, not only by our healthcare experience, but also by our consumer and technology work. This unique multi-industry exposure gives us the edge over healthcare-only agencies.

A warm, friendly working atmosphere colours everything from our client interactions to our creative output. It’s the reason for our enduring client relationships and our regular service and communication awards.

We encourage a healthy work–life balance at our Basingstoke hub, providing access to an on-site gym and cafeteria, sporting events and the odd lunchtime at the local country pub.

Make your career shine at Purple.

The Role

The Account Director will be responsible for half of our healthcare portfolio, growing our clients, championing our creative work and managing an exciting array of projects, covering Rx, consumer health, and over-the-counter products.

What you’ll bring

- Proven expertise in healthcare communications, either in a Senior Account Manager or Account Director role at an integrated marketing agency or a client-side healthcare position

- Ability to influence brand strategy and develop client relationships

- Competence in identifying and driving new business opportunities with existing clients

- Experience managing a team of Account Managers and Executives, furthering the personal development of junior members

- Capacity to identify key channels of brand engagement and understand their strengths and weaknesses

- Aptitude for developing and delivering effective client pitches and presentations

- Capability to create briefs and see projects through to successful conclusion, managing client expectations and timelines

- Ability to make informed decisions on behalf of the business, knowing when to escalate to the Client Services Director

What We Will Offer You

At Adare/Purple, we recognise and value you as an individual and so we offer a wide range of employee benefits, tailored to suit your personal circumstances:

Competitive Salary

25 days Holiday

Flexi-Holiday Buy and Sell Scheme

Company Sponsored Contributory Pension Scheme

Health and Well-being Benefits

Learning and Career Opportunities

If you are looking for an exciting new opportunity within a forward thinking and innovative organisation this could be the role for you!

To apply please send your CV to Hayley.bryant@adareinternational.com or for a confidential chat call 07976 647775