A patient focussed communications agency in London is looking for a senior account executive who is ready for the step up to account manager or an account manager who is passionate about healthcare and is looking to join a place where they can develop their creative side.

The healthcare communications agency:-

• A genuinely nice place to work, staff turnover in incredibly low and freelancers have often chosen to stay on permanently.

• Their clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way!

• Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international awards meetings and some experiential work.

• Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting edge treatments

The account manager’s role:-

• Will work closely with the Account Director to ensure the delivery of campaigns and events across the team at the highest standard through reviewing materials on a regular basis and advising on inconsistencies.

• The account manager will have ample opportunity to generate and act on their own ideas as well as take the lead on some projects.

• Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

The successful account manager:-

• Might be a SAE or AM in a big network agency and would like to work somewhere with less red tape, or from a small agency and would like more scope and variety.

• Must be a team player; you can get on with everyone. It’s important that the new account manager fits in with the friendly culture.

• Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

• Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

To apply and/or find out more please send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 020773598244 for a confidential discussion.