A multi –award winning healthcare advertising agency seeks a medical copywriter who is excited by new opportunities and eager for personal development.

This healthcare advertising agency covers the full creative process - its people are known for their creative ideas, intelligent and engaging approach. With plenty of resources to draw upon along with a global network at your fingertips this is an ideal role for an existing medical writer ready to work in a creative environment and to have their skills honed and developed.

The medical copywriter will be writing details aids, e-leave pieces and all manner pharmaceutical brand enhancing, recognisable and successful sales and marketing materials. Highly regarded, this is one of the ultimate agencies to work for if you have a bit of experience in a healthcare agency and want to be trained well as part of a group of seriously bright and talented thought leaders.

The medical writer in this vibrant healthcare advertising agency will need to:

• Have at least one year’s experience as a writer in an healthcare/medical agency

• Be comfortable writing about complex scientific subjects and working as part of a team with a senior copywriter, conceptual copywriter and a medical writer.

• Write brilliant, compelling, brand relevant copy across media, from end lines to direct mail.

• Be willing to develop technical expertise in each brand (therapy areas include: respiratory, women’s health, urinary, medical devices, etc).

