Account Director or Senior Account Director

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Pharmaceutical Management Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
60,000 to 70,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
17-Dec-19
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
30315

Highly successful medical communications agency seeks account director or senior account director to take the lead on big pieces of business for major pharma clients. If you have at least 5 years’ medical communications agency experience and would like to join the agency with the most varied portfolio in the UK, this should be your next move..

The medical communications agency:-
• Well established, constant growth and always in profit
• Manages large global medcomms accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.
• Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The account director or senior account director’s role:-
• Manage medical education programmes from strategic concept development through implementation and financial reconciliation, driving daily development and execution of account initiatives, and serve as a main client contact
• Provide strategic and market counsel for clients, ensuring best possible communicaitons programmes and outcomes.
• Available for international travel

The successful account director or senior account director:-
• Will have a science background and solid client services experience in a medical communications agency
• Will benefit from incredible resources unavailable in any other medical communications agency
• Will be super organised, with great attention to detail and a passion for strategy and processes

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244

