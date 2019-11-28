The prospects with this highly regarded medical communications agency are limitless for the right Programme Manager or Senior Programme Manager and the services they offer include: advocacy management, KOL influence mapping, advisory boards, national and international symposia, satellite meetings, digital work, publication planning, patient campaigns, guidelines development, internal communications and consumer media.

Thriving, creative, boutique medical education agency is looking for an experienced Programme Manager or Senior Programme Manager who is able to:

• Manage all aspects of specific projects within client programmes

• Provide and effective interface with clients

• Demonstrate at least 3 years in a medical communications agency

• Support the programme director on UK and global satellite, stand alone and advisory board meetings.

The Programme Manager or Senior Programme Manager must:

• Have some solid experience in an international pharmaceutical company and/or a medical education agency as a senior account executive or account manager, so that you have the gravitas and authority to make positive input into the strategic direction of nominated pharmaceutical accounts, act as team lead to ensure the smooth running of projects and build KOL relationships.

• Understand all aspects of pharmaceutical meetings and marketing, and have good logistical and project management skills.

But of course these are the very basics of the role. In addition to this you should be the kind of person who enjoys working somewhere where they do things a little differently. This is not a job for just anybody...

Account managers/ medical writers looking to change to a project management role are very welcome to apply.

For more information or a confidential chat please send your CV to julia.walton@Media-Contacts.co.uk or call 02073598244.

Do you know someone suitable for this job? If you recommend them to us and they are placed in a fulltime role we will send you £150 in vouchers.

