Account Director, Medical Education

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Pharmaceutical Marketing Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary:
55,000 to 65,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
05-Feb-20
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
30697

Successful medical education agency seeks experienced account director to work on the raft of new business wins to help project manage various medical education communications meetings and lead a team of programme managers.


The agency:
- Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings
- Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance
- Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies
- Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients


The account director’s role:
- Lead and manage all aspects involved in the delivery of pharmaceutical client projects and programmes from standalone meetings, to satellite meetings to ad boards with KOLs
- Maximise revenue from all projects by intelligent management
- Identify new business opportunities with existing clients in new areas
- Lead proposals, attend planning meetings, lead and support all team members and be the key agency client contact
- Manage and develop KOL relationships


The successful account director:
- Several years in a medical education agency or pharmaceutical marketing department organising small-large medical education programmes on a global level
- Robust, driven, strategic and confident
Strong experience

To apply, or for more information, call Julia Walton on 020 7359 8244 or email Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk.

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: + 44 (0) 207 359 824
Fax: + 44 (0) 207 226 912
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

