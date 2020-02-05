Successful medical education agency seeks experienced account director to work on the raft of new business wins to help project manage various medical education communications meetings and lead a team of programme managers.
The agency:
- Independent medical communications agency specialising in brand led medical education programmes and meetings
- Flat structure, sociable, good work life balance
- Staff work with quite a lot more autonomy than in most agencies
- Everyone has outstanding understanding of how pharmaceutical marketing works, so are tuned into customers of clients
The account director’s role:
- Lead and manage all aspects involved in the delivery of pharmaceutical client projects and programmes from standalone meetings, to satellite meetings to ad boards with KOLs
- Maximise revenue from all projects by intelligent management
- Identify new business opportunities with existing clients in new areas
- Lead proposals, attend planning meetings, lead and support all team members and be the key agency client contact
- Manage and develop KOL relationships
The successful account director:
- Several years in a medical education agency or pharmaceutical marketing department organising small-large medical education programmes on a global level
- Robust, driven, strategic and confident
Strong experience
To apply, or for more information, call Julia Walton on 020 7359 8244 or email Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk.