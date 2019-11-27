This well-respected, award-winning healthcare communications agency is looking for a talented Account Director to join their team.

The Healthcare Communications Agency:

• Well known global communications agency specialising in healthcare

• Working with a variety of clients including patient groups, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic companies, industry bodies, healthcare providers etc

• Projects run in various areas, such as market access, disease awareness, crisis and issues management, brand launches etc

• Truly excellent career progression opportunities and training

• Genuinely innovative, creative campaigns

The Account Director will:

• Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for clients

• Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the account team

• Oversee day to day media relations, coach team to deliver media plans

• Nurture excellent relationships with clients and external stakeholders

• Demonstrate excellent understanding of social media integration

The successful Account Director will:

• Be either an established Account Director or a Senior Account Manager looking to step up

• Have proven experience of account management and direction in a healthcare PR agency

• Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

• Have top level UK media skills and experience of issues management

To find out more or apply for this position, please call Julia Walton or Steve Scott on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk quoting reference 30916.