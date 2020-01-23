This rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency is creating career defining work and having just won a new account in the Bio-Tech space they are now looking for a talented Senior Account Manager to join the healthcare team.

The Job:

• Mainly working on oncology, nuero-science and rare diseases

• Coach and mentor junior staff and highlight any training or development needs to their line managers

• Take part in brain storm meetings to develop strategic and creative ideas.

• Spot business development opportunities associated with existing clients.

• Meetings around the world

• Affiliate communications

You:

• Will have experience in a healthcare PR agency as a senior account manager

• Corporate communications experience

• Product and Franchise experience

• Product launches experience

• Have a scientific background, a passion for healthcare and a natural curiosity regarding the latest medical developments

• Strong communication, verbal and written, and project management skills

• Demonstrate excellent understanding of social media integration

• You will enjoy working on Healthcare communications campaigns that utilise the cutting edge of the latest technologies

To find out more or apply for this position, please call Steve or Julia on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to steve@media-contacts.co.uk quoting reference 30939.

