This rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency is creating career defining work and having just won a new account in the Bio-Tech space they are now looking for a talented Account Director to join the healthcare team.

The Job:

• Mainly working on oncology, nuero-science and rare diseases

• Coach and mentor junior staff and highlight any training or development needs to their line managers

• Take part in brain storm meetings to develop strategic and creative ideas.

• Spot business development opportunities associated with existing clients.

• Meetings around the world

• Affiliate communications

The Healthcare PR Account Director will:

• Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for clients

• Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the client services team

• Demonstrate excellent understanding of social media integration



The successful candidate will:

• Be an established account director in a healthcare PR agency

• Have proven experience of leading big global campaigns in a healthcare PR agency

• Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

• Have top level UK and global media skills and experience of issues management

