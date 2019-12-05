This patient focussed communications agency in London is looking for either a current Senior Account Manager or an Account Manager who is ready to step up to Senior Account Manager to join their leading health team. This is an exciting role for someone who is passionate about healthcare and would like to join an agency where they can develop their creative side.

The healthcare communications agency:-

• A genuinely nice place to work, staff turnover in incredibly low and freelancers have often chosen to stay on permanently.

• Their clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way!

• Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international awards meetings and some experiential work.

• Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting edge treatments

The Senior Account Manager’s role:-

• Will work closely with the Account Director to ensure the delivery of campaigns and events across the team at the highest standard through reviewing materials on a regular basis and advising on inconsistencies.

• The Senior Account Manager will have ample opportunity to generate and act on their own ideas as well as take the lead on some projects.

• Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

• Distribute and supervise workload among more junior team members whilst providing guidance and being part of the Ad agency management team

• Contribute to business development by identifying opportunities, pursuing leads, writing programmes and proposals and participating in professional associations

The successful Senior Account Manager:-

• Solid experience working in a PR role within an agency or similar communications marketing field.

• Must be a team player. It’s important that the new account manager fits in with the friendly culture.

• Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

• Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

• A proven track record of delivering results and executing campaigns.



To apply and/or find out more please send your CV to steve@media-contacts.co.uk or call Julia or Steve on 0207 7359 8244 quoting ref: 31190 for a confidential discussion.

