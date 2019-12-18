One of the most innovative healthcare advertising agencies is seeking a senior account executive to work across multi-channel, communication and marketing campaigns for pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare clients. Winning nearly every pitch they go for, they are having a brilliant year and have a wide variety of RX and OTC business.

This agency successfully brings consumer advertising techniques and processes to the healthcare sector. It constantly wins awards and has a fantastic reputation for creative excellence.

Development and training opportunities as well as working with fantastic people make this an amazing advertising agency to build your career in.

The Senior Account Executive’s job:-

• Day to day liaison with healthcare clients and internal teams

• Using your fine eye for detail, you will liaise with creatives, digital, print and production departments ensuring the work produced is perfect

• Be part of a team amongst the very best in the healthcare advertising world

• Flag up opportunities to maximise on business growth

• Get groomed for fast career progression towards account manager and senior account manager

The Ideal Senior Account Executive:-

• Is passionate about producing the very best creative work, the type that wins awards

• Must have at least 12 months’ experience in a healthcare advertising agency

• Good at building relationships, you are bright and ambitious, an Account Executive or Senior Account Executive who is keen to progress through the ranks in healthcare advertising.

To apply or find out more please call 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

