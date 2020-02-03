A small but growing medical communications and healthcare PR agency is seeking an account director to join their award winning and genuinely entrepreneurial team. This is a chance to gain exposure to senior level colleagues and clients and take on responsibilities in the running of the business that you wouldn’t get at this level in a network agency

This small agency works on exciting UK and global healthcare communications programmes for women’s health, diabetes, medical devices and neurology doing all sorts of interesting work in social media, global events, video, film, patient advocacy and internal training, for example. You will work closely with highly experienced industry figures that are passionate about what they do. This agency genuinely has a supportive and friendly environment and has won awards for their creative and innovative work in the medical communications sector.

If you have a passion for science, health and people - then this is the role for you!

As Account Director you will:

• All aspects of the medical communications and PR mix, from events and media relations to advisory boards, digital campaigns and worldwide meetings with expert healthcare professionals and patient advocacy groups

• The Account Director will provide practical day to day strategic input and management of campaigns for international healthcare clients

• Managing junior staff and freelancers

• Learning and getting coached by hands-on directors who will work alongside you

• Carving out an individually tailored career path in a fast growing agency where you can make a big difference as they continue to create this exciting agency

The Account Director:

• At least 3 - 4 years experience in a medical communications or healthcare PR agency

• Working knowledge of the ABPI, NHS, etc, is essential

• Will be seriously bright, can think on your feet, juggle multiple tasks and stay well organised

• Have some experience of co-ordinating meetings or events and enjoy breaking news about science and medicines to different audiences

• Will be a confident communicator, ambitious and outgoing with clients, healthcare professionals and colleagues alike



To find out more please ring Julia Walton on 02073598244 or send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

