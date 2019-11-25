If you have at least two years’ experience of writing promotional materials for pharmaceutical brands, this is the perfect time to move to the fastest growing healthcare advertising agency in London, because you will be joining in time to play a critical part in the agency’s ascendency and reap the rewards accordingly.

The agency takes an integrated, multi-channel and consultative approach with some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, delivering award winning communications work on all sorts of exciting and life changing brands in a variety of therapy areas.

The Job

• As part of a team of medical writers and creatives, you will work collaboratively to come up with compelling and imaginative ideas.

• You will be the scientific lead on your brands and liaise with client medics.

• You will demonstrate that you can explain complex scientific information to a variety of audiences, e.g., when presenting work at client meetings and pitches.

• With supportive management and a very generous training budget, you will be able to shape your career and grow and develop at your chosen pace.

You

• Must have a minimum of 2 years’ promotional medical writing experience in a healthcare-related agency and a life sciences degree.

• As well as being a team player, you will be comfortable working closely with line managers and directors.

• Will have the opportunity to join in with as many of the social groups, from book club and a football team to cake club and running groups, as you like and make the most of free drinks and early finishes on Fridays, company dinners and great parties.

To apply or find out more, please call Julia on 020 7359 8244 or email Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

