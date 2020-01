Publications Director, Medical Communications agency, Oxford

Agency publications experience essential. This new role with an established global agency is an excellent opportunity to select and grow a publications team under your leadership. The potential for the role to grow is substantial given the global scale of the company’s publications accounts.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.