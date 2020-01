Client Partner, Healthcare Brand Communications, London

Our client’s culture is entrepreneurial and they love what they do.

With healthcare brand comms agency experience you will develop strategic direction, proactively and regularly creating ideas that deliver on the client’s business objectives.

You will be curious and eager to learn about clients, the industry and organisation and continue to build your expertise in healthcare brand communications, leading teams to deliver unique solutions to clients.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.





10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org