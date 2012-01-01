Our client is a leading global medical communication agency which is seeking a Business Development Director to join their team in Cheshire.

They provide comprehensive and innovative services to the healthcare industry and are seeking an experienced relationship builder to play a key role in an integrated team, supporting the development and delivery of solutions to address their clients’ needs. Working across an impressive range of therapeutic areas, they create inspiring solutions for the complex strategic challenges faced by their clients.

This is a great opportunity to join a market leading agency. In addition to an excellent salary you can expect benefits including bonus, healthcare, pension and much more. Our client fosters a vibrant and sociable team environment that encourages professionals who want to make a difference in healthcare.

Responsibilities:

To lead profitable new business growth for the company, working with the senior team to meet the business targets for the year and longer-term development objectives

Define and agree a new business growth strategy and plan aligned with the overall business plan

Manage the balance between new business growth and supporting organic growth

As part of strategic business planning, inspire, inform and shape the vision for leading medical communications and medical strategy

To ensure the optimal response to all client requests including RFIs, RFPs and pitch opportunities

Support the senior team to define and monitor the best practice business growth process including targeting, lead generation, proposal development, team selection, and internal business growth training

To work collaboratively with our integrated scientific and client services team, assessing all client accounts for opportunities

Generating proposals through all stages from concept development to winning new work

Ensuring any new account or account work starts well and meets client expectations

Identify and lead opportunities to pitch for new full programmes of work and coach winning pitch teams

Be a strategic partner for clients to solve problems through creativity and innovation

Build and maintain strong relationships across the organisation

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Degree level qualification, preferably in a life science

Proven ability of successful consultative selling within a medical communications agency setting

Strong operational knowledge of medical communications and the global pharmaceutical industry

Strong consultative selling skills

Proven ability to build consensus and work effectively within an integrated, multi-functional team

Ability to identify and acquire insights and apply these to the client context to generate effective and differentiating solutions

Proven ability to lead and coach teams

If you are ready to joined the management team, work collaboratively and apply your consultative approach to sales, call us today for full details.

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.