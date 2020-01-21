If are a healthcare communications account manager or senior account manager and you’d like to do lots of patient advocacy work as well as multichannel healthcare communications campaigns, with earliest possible promotion prospects, this is the call to make! The creative and much awarded healthcare PR agency everyone wants to work for is hiring an additional account manager or senior account manager to work across an interesting range of pharma and sports and wellness accounts.

The PR Agency

• Boutique feel, entrepreneurial with some of the most respected experts in the pharmaceutical, health and well-being communications industry at the helm, this agency is going places fast!

• Cool and enviable client list includes pharma, patient work and sports/wellness, career defining work.

• Only hires the very best talent in town, the bosses really know their stuff, so a great name to have on your CV.

The Work

• You will manage and mentor more junior staff and take responsibility for key accounts.

• A mix of congress and data comms, disease awareness, patient advocacy and some consumer lifestyle and sport, everyone here gets very varied experience.

• Fantastic career growth opportunities, as well as healthy work/life balance and opportunities to get highly involved in pitching.

You

• You will come from a healthcare PR agency, or perhaps med comms or consumer healthcare – but you must have PR agency experience.

• Will be passionate about improving lives, really care about patient outcomes and will be all about teamwork.

• Able and willing to help come up with the sort of original and witty ideas that are one of the reasons this agency wins so many pitches.

To find out more either call Julia on 020 7359 8244 for a confidential discussion or send your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

