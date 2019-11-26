Scientific Director wanted for a respiratory account (Cheshire, Oxfordshire, London)

Reports to: Editorial Director

A group of dynamic healthcare communications companies with teams across the UK, US, India and Switzerland. Our reputation is built on excellence and creativity, bound by a common philosophy and a commitment to providing premium medical communications services tailored to meet our clients’ individual needs. Our mission is to improve outcomes for patients through the communication and application of healthcare knowledge.

We have an exciting opportunity for someone with an interest in the respiratory field to lead the delivery of a range of medical communication projects. This established and varied account includes multiple indications, pipeline to post-launch products and health outcomes. Projects include publications, congress activities, digital and enhanced journal and congress content, planning, management and medical affairs and educational materials.

We are always looking for talented individuals to join our team, so if you have any questions about this role or other opportunities please contact our HR team.

Offer a creative, supportive environment with a uniquely diverse career structure where you will be able to continuously develop. Our STEPS training programme – Supporting Training, Enhancing Professional Development provides a broad range of training delivered in-house and on-line, and supplements on the job training/project team-led training initiatives. We also offer a generous company pension, private medical insurance plus many other excellent employee benefits.

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to gavin.oneill@media-contacts.co.uk or call 07506 050019

