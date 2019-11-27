A boutique healthcare advertising agency, one of the UK’s most prolific winners of awards for cutting edge, creative healthcare advertising work seeks a new account director to work on a wide portfolio of human and animal health campaigns.

The healthcare advertising agency:-

• Friendly, supportive and fun environment, everyone is genuinely interested in human and animal healthcare.

• Hires good people who produce really great work – they are always on stage at awards ceremonies!

• Operates autonomously within a wider, international network so has big company backing combined with a mid-sized, family feel.

The Account Director’s Job:-

• Leading on international, creative marketing and advertising accounts, taking part in strategic branding and development of communications plans.

• Working across animal healthcare and human healthcare brands

• Providing guidance and support for more junior account handlers

The Successful Account Director:-

• Will be passionate about advertising and come from an agency background

• Have working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare landscape

• Enjoy leading teams and liaising with creative teams and clients, as proven in your current role as senior account manager or account director in a healthcare advertising agency.

To apply please send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call 020 7359 8244 for a confidential discussion.

