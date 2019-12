Business Unit Lead, Internal Pharma training, Medcomms, SE UK, Home/Office based

Unique opportunity to run and develop a business unit within a medcomms agency focussed on delivering internal pharma training.

Strong medcomms agency experience required together with an appetite for new business, hiring and developing a team and programme delivery.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.