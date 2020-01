Account Manager, Consumer Health and Wellness PR, London, £30-35K +/- DOE, Ref 31494

A leading, independent PR and digital communications agency is on the lookout for an Account Manager to work on a range of exciting accounts covering consumer health, wellbeing and nutrition.

Working as part of a close-knit team, you will be delivering exciting campaigns for products including drinks, skincare and wearable technology (all aimed at making your life better and healthier!).

The agency is an excellent place to work, with a strong emphasis on flexible and remote working (and company laptops/mobiles to enable this), lots of free food, trips abroad, early finishes in summer, bonuses & profit share and much more!

The successful candidate will have at least the following:

• Significant experience at Senior Account Executive or above in a PR agency, with an emphasis on health and wellbeing (could be consumer or ethical)

• Line management experience ideal

• Degree-educated or equivalent (life sciences background preferred but not essential)

• Excellent media contacts across relevant sectors

• Bright, engaging and creative!

To apply please call 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk quoting reference 31494