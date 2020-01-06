This creative, independent healthcare communications group is looking for a passionate Account Manager or Senior Account Manager to work on a variety of global health and medical campaigns.

This mid-sized agency is known for its family feel and lack of bureaucracy – the bulk of the business is focused on PR but with a medcomms division that works in collaboration on bigger accounts.

A bit about the company:

• Integrated agency with a focus on offering everything a med comms client might need, with real growth in strategic counsel

• Rewards and promotions are on offer as soon as they are earned, regardless of level of experience

• Real focus on training and career progression

• Very sociable, friendly teams, with regular events

As an AM or SAM you will:

• Contribute to the development of members of your team through direct line management and day to day encouragement

• Plan creative events and programmes for your clients, including contributing to strategic counsel, and supervise their implementation

• Lead formal presentations and briefings to clients

• Research and write press releases

• Contribute to business development by identifying opportunities, writing programmes and proposals, marketing the agency and participating in professional associations

The successful candidate will:

• Be passionate about pharmaceutical communications and the healthcare industry.

• Have experience of a healthcare public relations agency to Account Manager level

• Have strong strategic counsel and presentation skills

• Be a team player who is keen to share ideas and have an influence on the shape and future of the agency

To apply for this position or for more information, please send your CV to joshua@media-contacts.co.uk or call Josh on 020 7359 8244, quoting reference 29969.

