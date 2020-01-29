This patient focussed communications agency in London is looking for either a current Senior Account Manager or an Account Manager who is ready to step up to Senior Account Manager to join their leading health team. This is an exciting role for someone who is passionate about healthcare and would like to join an agency where they can develop their creative side.

The healthcare communications agency:-

• A genuinely nice place to work, staff turnover in incredibly low and freelancers have often chosen to stay on permanently.

• Their clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way!

• Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international awards meetings and some experiential work.

• Genuinely patient focused approach to brands and cutting-edge treatments

The Senior Account Manager’s role:-

• Will work closely with the Account Director to ensure the delivery of campaigns and events across the team at the highest standard through reviewing materials on a regular basis and advising on inconsistencies.

• The Senior Account Manager will have ample opportunity to generate and act on their own ideas as well as take the lead on some projects.

• Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

• Opportunities for international secondments and to join cross sector, interactive teams on multi-discipline projects.

You:-

• Will have solid experience working in a PR role in the healthcare sector.

• Must be a team player. It’s important that the senior new account manager fits in with the friendly culture.

• Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

• Genuinely want to do ground-breaking work in the healthcare space, influencing global health for the better

To apply and/or find out more please send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call Julia on 0207 7359 8244 quoting ref: 31190 for a confidential discussion.