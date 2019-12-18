Fabulous offices, friendly and supportive management, great career progression, the very latest suite of marketing techniques, brilliant benefits, this healthcare advertising agency has the lot!

Top UK healthcare advertising agency seeks a really talented account director or senior account director with solid healthcare creative communications experience who is happy to work on a mix of UK and international pharmaceutical marketing campaigns, doing work at the forefront of ground breaking medical developments. You will be an ‘ideas person’, great with clients and passionate about doing innovative work in the field of pharmaceutical marketing and influencing behavioural change.

The account director needs healthcare advertising agency experience, whether you’re a senior account manager ready for the next step up or an established account director looking for a new challenge. The opportunities for training and career development are excellent, the work is diverse both in the range of therapy areas they cover and in the types of campaigns and platforms they work across for the most enviable pharmaceutical client list in town. Oh, and when you attend awards ceremonies you can expect to come back with lots of trophies!

To apply please call 020 7359 8244 or send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk.

