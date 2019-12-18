A leading medical communications agency is looking to expand their team of senior medical writers

• It is a recognised scientific centre of excellence, infusing credibility and scientific rigour into conversations around health and wellness choices

• It is known to deliver high quality scientific programmes across a wide range of clinical areas both in pharma and biotechnology initiatives

• In addition the agency has a substantially growing client base

The Senior Medical Writer’s Job:

• You will support the client services team in developing and delivery of high quality programmes

• You’ll work across a wide range of media involving wide ranging skills in PR, advertising, brand support and medical education

• Regular liaison with clients, stakeholders and KOLs, you’ll be a ‘people person’.

• Training and mentoring your junior team members

You:

• Have a degree in life science – ideally a PhD

• Have a minimum of 3 years in a medical/healthcare agency.

• Enjoys the fast pace, variety and cut and thrust of agency life

• Are looking for a medical communications agency with supportive management, first class resources and excellent career prospects

This is a great opportunity for you to use your writing, medical and planning skills across many disciplines in healthcare communications!

To apply please call 020 7359 8244 or send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk

