Fabulous opportunity for an experienced healthcare advertising account director to get in at the ground floor of advertising arm of established communications group, for an ambitious candidate with the right visionary spirit. This healthcare advertising agency has been undergoing a complete ‘refurb’ and is winning vast amounts of new business. They are being heavily invested in and in turn are investing heavily in their staff to help them to reach their career aspirations.

Have you got what it takes to hit the ground running, managing some large pharma marketing, branding and advertising accounts, leading your team and pioneering the agency’s new culture? If you’ve got a background in healthcare advertising agencies, love working on strategy and want to do something a bit different with the opportunity to fly up the career ladder, this is the call to make!

Contact Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk