The healthcare communications group with the best resources going needs a Senior Strategic Planner to lead on strategy for pharmaceutical brands, working closely with clients, client services teams and customer insights to devise cutting edge campaigns and ideas.

The Healthcare Communications Group:-

• A successful network, infusing credibility and scientific rigour into conversations around health and wellness choices

• It is known to deliver high quality, global, healthcare communications campaigns across a wide range of clinical areas both in pharma and biotechnology initiatives as well as consumer health

• A solid, loyal and substantially growing client base

The Senior Strategic Planner’s Job:-

• Reporting to the chief strategic director, you will help shape strategy for healthcare clients as well as the agency itself.

• Lead and manage junior planners

• Building relationships with experts across multi disciplines

• Position engagement strategies, content marketing and social programmes in the context of client’s business objectives

You:-

• Know how social media is transforming the way brands engage audiences today in the healthcare sector

• Have deep knowledge and understanding of strategy behind brand communications and advertising, and can take complex information and communicate in a simple, impactful way

• Can build and motivate teams while maintaining up to date knowledge of healthcare industry trends and looking for ways to disrupt the norm

If this sounds like you, please send your CV to Julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk or call Julia on 020 7359 8244 now for a confidential discussion.

