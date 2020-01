Digital and multi-channel marketing consultancy seeks strategist for major global pharmaceutical brands.

As a mid - senior level strategic planner you need to be able to work with market research and insights, marketing and research data, look at the market environment, drive planning and devise digital communications strategy that will influence the behaviour of healthcare professionals, then have ‘grown up’, strategic conversations with senior marketers within pharmaceutical client companies. Any experience of working with immunology products would be an advantage.

The successful strategic planner will have at least 2 - 5 years’ experience as a planner in a healthcare advertising agency and be used to handling extremely big budget global pharmaceutical brands.

To find out more and apply please call Julia on 020 7359 8244 or email your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk