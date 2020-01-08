This is a rare opportunity to join an exciting medical communications digital agency at an exciting time of growth.

If you are a frustrated Senior Account Director/Group Account Director looking for a role to get your teeth into this for you.

Working directly with the founding partners you will be handling a mix of small and large pharma and non-pharma/healthcare clients, designing and delivering digital marketing solutions to support business and marketing objectives.

They are a team of digital healthcare marketing experts, delivering coordinated campaigns to reach and engage target audiences through creating and distributing valuable, relevant content in formats appropriate for the channels. Integrating digital marketing solutions using their expertise in content, social media, search engine and influencer marketing.

They are ideally looking for someone with a minimum of six years agency experience, preferably in a healthcare communications.

In return you will get:

-To work as part of a highly-motivated, experienced team

- Professional development support, through a dedicated training budget and working alongside experienced team members

-The ability to inform and shape future agency processes and offerings

- Healthcare insurance

- Flexible working

I would love the opportunity to discuss with you in more detail so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me, Kate Hale on 07557 256508