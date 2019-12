This boutique feel, patient focused communications agency in a very cool London studio building are looking for a senior account executive who is ready for the step up to account manager or an account manager who is passionate about healthcare and is looking to join a place where they can develop their creative side.

The healthcare communications agency:-

• A genuinely fun place to work, staff turnover in incredibly low and freelancers have often chosen to stay on permanently.

• Fast track promotions and they are keen to support and develop talent

• Their clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way!

• Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international awards meetings and some experiential work.

• Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting edge treatments

• Fantastic benefits that include Flexi Days, duvet days, extra holiday for Birthdays

The account manager’s role:-

• Will work closely with the Account Director to ensure the delivery of campaigns and events across the team at the highest standard through reviewing materials on a regular basis and advising on inconsistencies.

• The account manager will have ample opportunity to generate and act on their own ideas as well as take the lead on some projects.

• Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

The successful account manager:-

• Might be a SAE or AM in a big network agency and would like to work somewhere with less red tape, or from a small agency and would like more scope and variety.

• Must be a team player; you can get on with everyone. It’s important that the new account manager fits in with the friendly culture.

• Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

• Will be creative, full of ideas and love people!

To arrange a confidential chat or to apply please email your CV to gavin.oneill@media-contacts.co.uk or call 07506 050019