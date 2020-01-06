Award winning healthcare advertising agency that are going from strength to strength are looking for

an outstanding account manager to join their growing team!

The agency is known as much for the friendliness of its staff and management as well as for creating some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical marketing campaigns. This healthcare advertising agency’s client list is pretty impressive and all their campaigns have a digital element so you need to be interested in new platforms. Clever and clearly thought out strategy lies at the heart of every campaign the account manager will work on and this focus is something the clients love.

As an account manager you will:

• Develop and nurture client contacts within each account and build close relationships with clients.

• Develop strategic thinking, inputting into meetings with strategic planners and the development of creative briefs.

• Work closely and collaboratively with creative staff, discussing issues and briefing back client comments

• Write clear and comprehensive internal and external project briefs.

The successful account manager will possess the following qualities:

• Min 2 years’ experience in a healthcare communications agency (healthcare advertising would be preferred)

• The ability to multi-task and working to deadlines

• Excellent written and communication skills

• To be creative minded with an eye for detail

To apply send your CV to julia.walton@media-contacts.co.uk tor o find out more please call Julia on 02073598244

