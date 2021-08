A hugely successful independent Medical Communications agency is seeking a talented Scientific Director to join its growing team based in Berkshire. The agency is built up of a group of specialist companies who deliver bespoke writing, events and educational materials across medical communications.

The successful candidate will provide high-level scientific, strategic and communications support and editorial leadership across a diverse range of projects and accounts.

As Scientific Director you will play an integral role in overseeing all projects from inception through to delivery and will ensure that the client's objectives are met at all times. You will also provide support to ensure that all scientific communications is accurate and of the highest quality. You will play the lead role in establishing new client relationships alongside the editorial and accounts teams as well as building and maintaining all existing accounts.

To be considered for this exciting opportunity you will either currently be working in a similar role in a Med Comms agency or are an Editorial Lead / Experienced Principal Writer looking to take the next step up in your career. Strong strategic and leadership experience is essential and you will have a thorough understanding across a wide range of therapy areas.

On offer is an extremely generous salary and bonus / benefits package as well as the opportunity for home based working.

