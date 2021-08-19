A growing Medical Education agency renowned for their dynamic and highly innovative culture has a superb opportunity for an experienced Editorial Team Leader to come on board. Due to a high volume of new business they are seeking someone who can take over responsibility for the operational and line management of the editorial team.

Reporting to the Editorial Director you will be responsible for overseeing a team of medical writers and will act as the lead on various accounts. You will also be responsible for the timely delivery of a large number of projects to the highest possible editorial standard. As Editorial Team Leader you will work closely with various members of the team in order to provide both tactical and strategic contribution and will assist clients in fulfilling their strategic and marketing objectives.



In order to be considered for this post it is essential that you hold a science degree as a minimum and will ideally have gained previous experience in an ETL role within a MedComms agency. Alternatively you will be a Senior / Principal Medical Writer who has gained some leadership experience and who is looking to take the next step in their career.

This truly is an amazing opportunity for the selected individual to join a world leading organisation where you will find endless career opportunities in reward for your hard work and efforts. On offer is a highly competitive salary and excellent benefits package!!

