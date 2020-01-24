My client, one of the world’s biggest pharma companies, is looking for a Science Communications Associate Director who will develop and carry out communications strategies to support the company’s unique approach to its science story. You will work in close collaboration with dedicated senior scientists so a background in pharma/biopharma comms in the commercial sector is vital. You must also be able to provide close leadership / executive communications support to senior leaders throughout the organisation.

Key Responsibilities:

• Development of an external communications strategy to strengthen the company’s reputation as a scientific leader

• Identify, build and deliver meaningful, impactful science content across internal and external channels, including social media and congresses

• Support media and scientific leadership messages, including input to global press releases for key achievements

• Develop and implement timely and impactful internal communications programmes

• Manage communications planning

• Build messaging framework and provide communications support and mentoring to the Leadership team

• Establish measures of success and implement relevant evaluation tools for all communications activities

This role would suit someone with a proven track record of delivering impactful, content rich communications programmes for the pharma industry across multiple channels and partners. You will need excellent communication skills, with a proven record of building and translating complex scientific and technical content for a broad range of audiences. Strong analytical skills with the ability to present results and influence partners would be highly beneficial.

