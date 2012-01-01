

Our client is an independent agency based in Berkshire. They are on the hunt for an Account Executive to join them as they grow.

You don't need on the job experience, training will be provided. You do need a science degree and an interest in combination of science and creativity. You should be confident to work over the phone or face to face with clients and able (in time) to take client briefs and translate them into creative briefs for the creative teams to work from.

The most important attributes are that you recognise the importance of being responsive and self reliant.

Under the guidance of your Account Director(s) you will work closely with your clients. • Liaising with, and acting as the link between, the client and agency by maintaining regular contact with both. • You shall work with your Account Director(s) to agree to what extent you can commit the agency to action.



If you are interested in further information on this role please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk