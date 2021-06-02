A Fantastic new opportunity for an associate medical writer has arisen within a very well-known Medical Education agency with offices based in the South East and Oxford. This leading agency are at the forefront of the industry and have recently won a very impressive amount of new business therefore additional help is required in order to continue to provide an excellent service to their ever growing client base.

As an associate medical writer you will be responsible for assisting with the production of Medical Communications programmes including primary publications, ad boards, satellite symposia and stand-alone congresses.

Due to a large variety of exciting accounts you will get to work across, the specialist therapeutic areas that you may cover will include CV, Respiratory, HIV/AIDS, transplant, anaesthesia, renal, oncology and virology.

Skills and experience

In order to be considered for this medical writer position you must be educated to PhD level. Full on-going training and support will be provided to you from already experienced team members enabling you the chance to gain experience working alongside some of the most talented and highly regarded writers in the industry. Previous medical writing experience gained within an agency would be considered advantageous but not essential.

There is no better place to kick start your medical writing career so please get in touch asap to hear further information or please send your CV to chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk. or call 07713358677

