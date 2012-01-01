A Leading Independent Medical Education Agency with offices based in Oxford & London is immediately looking to recruit a Senior Medical Writer for a fantastic new position within the agency. Due to a hugely successful year so far and a strong succession of new business wins, they are now building their editorial team again and are looking to take on a Senior medical writer as soon as possible.

This agency is very well recognised and esteemed throughout the industry so having this company as your employer will be a superb credit to you. As a senior writer you will act as scientific and writing lead on the projects and will work closely with clients, scientific experts as well as the internal team within the agency itself. This is a very exciting and varied role that will cover all aspects of medical education and publishing and your duties will differ from day to day. You will be involved in all meetings, preparation of slide kits, abstracts etc as well as line management /mentoring as and when required.

Skills

The successful candidates will ideally hold a life science degree, potentially a higher research based degree. A minimum of least 3 years’ experience as a medical writer gained within a good Medical Communications Agency is essential to your application. You will be a team player, have superb communication skills along with the dedication to provide the very best service at all times.

Whilst working for this agency you will enjoy an extremely competitive salary package including company pension and bonus scheme. This is a fantastic chance to join a hugely successful organisation that can offer you rapid progression and superb career opportunities.

If you would like to hear further information on this fantastic new role or similar medical writer positions then please call me on 01212274687 / +447713358675 or email me at louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk



Medical writer, senior medical writer, experienced medical writer, medical communications, medical education, medical writing, medical writer, healthcare communications, principal medical writer, oxford, Oxfordshire, south east, editor, editing, medical editor, editorial team lead, London, principal medical writer, principal writer



