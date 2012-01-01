CLR Recruitment is looking to find an experienced / Senior Medical Writer for exciting new opportunity.

This new role is with an award winning MedComms agency based in Cardiff, Wales. You will be joining a hugely successful team that is part of a group of agencies spread across numerous locations throughout the UK, Europe and the US.

This is a fairly new location for the agency so you will play a pivotal role in this offices growth. As well as medical writing you will be engaging in some local networking and business development, line management, recruitment and training additional writers as the team builds.

A PhD is essential to your application along with a minimum of 18 months agency experience. A very generous package is on offer as well as superb on the job training and support. The agency has exciting growth plans for the remainder of 2021 making this a fantastic time to join the team

