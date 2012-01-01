I'm currently working with a Leading Medical Communications agency with offices based in Cheshire and London in order to find a talented Scientific Director to join the team.

Joining this award winning agency will see you work on some of the most innovative global healthcare accounts from early development right through to post-launch, whilst being provided with a supportive, engaging and progressive working environment.

You will provide scientific and communication support in scientific affairs and communication to existing accounts as well as supporting new business development.



The Scientific Director hire is critical to supporting both the strategy and delivery of the full scope of medical communication products and services to meet the needs of the agencies clients.



All applicants must be well versed in medical writing, communications planning and publications, with broad skills to help them expand their service offerings. You must possess an ability to lead teams, solve problems and build great relationships. An advanced science degree is required, with experience across a broad range of therapy areas. Strong strategic planning and experience in developing and presenting new business proposals / pitches is also a must have. Experienced Editorial Team Leader / Principal Writers who are looking to take a step up are also highly encouraged to apply.

In return, you will be offered a highly competitive salary, a great benefits package, work-life balance culture and a commitment to career development. Flexible working is also offered.

For full details on this great opportunity please contact me in confidence at louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 01212274687 / +447713358675



